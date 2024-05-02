Raymond James & Associates Invests $192,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.97 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.50, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

