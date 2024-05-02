Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 422,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

