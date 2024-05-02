Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,985,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after buying an additional 476,543 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,795,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 979,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 533,822 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,344,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,431 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TV opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.77. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

