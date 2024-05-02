Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASG stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

