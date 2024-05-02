Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,842 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 7,903,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 2,182,976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 334,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $454.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

