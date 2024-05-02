Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,101 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Orla Mining were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 70.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 792,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 328,262 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 231,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 192,466 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,838,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 72,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,667,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 69,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

