Raymond James & Associates Takes $172,000 Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

