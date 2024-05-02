Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,863 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 781,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 145,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $18.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

