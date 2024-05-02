Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 32.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 194.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 35,708 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

LPSN opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

