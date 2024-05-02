Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

