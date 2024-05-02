Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $211.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

