Research Analysts Set Expectations for Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of GAU opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $424.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 36,225,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 662,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

