Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG):

5/1/2024 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $144.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $147.00 to $155.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $147.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

4/10/2024 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – EOG Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – EOG Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $129.95 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

