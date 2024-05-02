Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE: PKG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2024 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $183.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $187.00.

4/19/2024 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2024 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2024 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $172.00 to $183.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $172.00.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

