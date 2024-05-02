Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LiqTech International (LIQT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT):
- 4/30/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
