Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,551,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,167,000 after purchasing an additional 717,801 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,438,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,914,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.