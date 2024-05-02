RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.94.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

