Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Shares Down 4.3%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 12,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 23,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Rigetti Computing Trading Down 4.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
