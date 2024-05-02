Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares in the company, valued at $115,395,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,274,025.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $596.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

