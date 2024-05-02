Rogers Sugar (RSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Rogers Sugar to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.4 %

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.36.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $323,050. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Sugar

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.