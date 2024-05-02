RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

