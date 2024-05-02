RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.73

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.73 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.07). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 23,076 shares.

Get RTC Group alerts:

RTC Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £12.69 million, a P/E ratio of 653.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.98.

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,615.38%.

Insider Activity at RTC Group

About RTC Group

In other RTC Group news, insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19), for a total value of £66,500 ($83,532.22). Company insiders own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.