RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.73

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.73 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.07). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 23,076 shares.
RTC Group Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £12.69 million, a P/E ratio of 653.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.98.
RTC Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,615.38%.
About RTC Group
RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.
