RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 23,997 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 866.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $272.40 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $863.93 and its 200-day moving average is $644.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.