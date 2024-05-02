Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of RHP opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.