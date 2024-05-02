Saga Communications (SGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts expect Saga Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Saga Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SGA opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

