SAP (SAP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/26/2024 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $218.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $204.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2024 – SAP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/3/2024 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – SAP is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2024 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

SAP stock opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.12. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

