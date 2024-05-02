Saxony Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

