Schoolcraft Capital LLC Buys 312 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $159.78. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

