Scott & Selber Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $728,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,671,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,467,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $272.40 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $863.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.83.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

