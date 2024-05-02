Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 91.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 46.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 83,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 52.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

