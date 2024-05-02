SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

