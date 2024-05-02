Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,098 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,375.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.