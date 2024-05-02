Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEVN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday.

Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

