Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 6,015 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

