Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,407 shares of company stock worth $22,081,356 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $329.84 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.28.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SWAV shares. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

