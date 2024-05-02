Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expands By 8.9%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 23.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

