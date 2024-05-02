Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rises By 5.4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 44,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.23. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOSE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 22.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

