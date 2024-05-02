Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Rises By 9.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 691.0 days.

Fraport stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95. Fraport has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

