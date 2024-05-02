Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Expands By 6.0%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. freenet has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $741.37 million for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.89%.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

