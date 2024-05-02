Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Expands By 6.0%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. freenet has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAFGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $741.37 million for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.89%.

About freenet

(Get Free Report)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.