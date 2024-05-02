Short Interest in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Expands By 9.6%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Freightos Price Performance
CRGO stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Freightos has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.26.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 322.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freightos will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos
Freightos Company Profile
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freightos
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.