Short Interest in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Expands By 9.6%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Freightos alerts:

Freightos Price Performance

CRGO stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Freightos has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.26.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 322.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freightos will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

Freightos Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Freightos by 100.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in Freightos by 49.0% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.