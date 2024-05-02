Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.15

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$13.58. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 185,030 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$985.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 940.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

