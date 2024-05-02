Signaturefd LLC Acquires 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 159.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $217.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.87. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $241.72.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

