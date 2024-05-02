Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

