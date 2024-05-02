Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 256.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.