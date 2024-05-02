Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

SF opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $81.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

