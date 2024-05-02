Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 371.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rayonier by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

