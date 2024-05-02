Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,167 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 666.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,906 shares of company stock valued at $674,749 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPRT opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

