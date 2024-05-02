Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 131.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 6.5 %

EXEL stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

