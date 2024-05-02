Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Alexander’s Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ALX stock opened at $216.26 on Thursday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.19 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

