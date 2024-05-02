Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $180.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $200.14. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

